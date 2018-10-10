Arkansas State fell to Appalachian State by a final score of 35-9 Tuesday night in Jonesboro in front of 21,000 fans in the stadium, plus all those watching on ESPN2. The Red Wolves fall to 0-2 in Sun Belt play for the first time since 2009, while the Mountaineers remain unbeaten at 2-0 within the conference. “Obviously I’m disappointed in how we played. It’s real simple. We’re not playing good football right now. That falls on me,” said Head Coach Blake Anderson after the loss. “It starts with me. I’ve got to find it.”



Marcel Murray scampers for yardage against Appalachian State Travis Clayton



The Red Wolves still control their own destiny in the Sun Belt West and can make a run at the first-ever Championship Game, but they’ve got work to do if they want that idea to even be entertained. “We’ve got to dig deep and find out what we can do. I don’t care if I have to revamp the whole thing, we have to find out what this group can do. We have to find some confidence,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to find a way to play well. Even the games we’ve won, I don’t think we’ve played well. We’ve played well enough, but not to what we’re capable of.” A-State was run out of their own building, giving up 28 unanswered points after the 4:37 mark in the second quarter. Despite taking a 6-0 lead to start the game and holding a 9-7 lead late in the second quarter, the Red Wolves offense looked incompetent overall. A-State finished the night with a dismal 3 for 17 mark on third down conversions, two of which coming on a single drive late in the fourth quarter. The offense failed to find the end zone a single time, settling for three field goals in the first half. On top of that, there were six drives in which the Red Wolves held the ball for less than a minute of game time. “At this point, we’ve got to get better at everything. In every aspect offensively, we need to get better,” said Senior Quarterback Justice Hansen. Hansen finished the night 25-40 passing for 209 yards and three interceptions. One of the three picks resulted in App State starting at the A-State three-yard line. That drive resulted in the touchdown that put the Mountaineers up 21-9 with less than a minute left in the first half.





Big plays were once again an issue for the Red Wolves defense, as they gave up runs of 62 (touchdown), 57, and 27 yards (touchdown), and even added a 41-yard play through the air to that impressive resume. Those four plays alone accounted for 48 percent of the total offense for the Mountaineers (390 total yards). App State Quarterback Zac Thomas finished 12-27 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns and added 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground on just six carries. Running Back Darrynton Evans totted the ball 16 times for 121 yards and a score. Starting Running Back Jalin Moore left the contest early with a serious lower leg injury during a touchdown run early in the second quarter. Freshman Running Back Marcell Murray described the postgame locker room in one word. “Depressing.” That seems fitting when the most exciting play of the game was a career-long punt from Cody Grace, a kick that traveled 62 yards. Of note, App State punter Clayton Howell also booted a ball for 62 yards on the very next drive for the Mountaineers.



The Red Wolves punted the ball seven times on the night, averaging 45.4 yards per punt. Four of which ended up inside the opposing 20-yard line. Also in the realm of special teams, Kicker Blake Grupe finished the night a perfect 3-3 on field goal attempts, hitting from 31, 33 and 47 yards. That just about sums up the highlights for the Red Wolves. Though they currently sit at 3-3 overall and winless in the Sun Belt, this team, if they are able to figure themselves out, can still have a strong finish to the season. It all starts next Thursday, Oct. 18, when the Red Wolves host Georgia State. “If we can find a way to right the ship there are still games on our schedule and an opportunity to win our division, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to get there.”

