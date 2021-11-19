A-State Drops 94-71 Outcome To Razorbacks

In the first meeting between in-state foes since 2005, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team fought hard, but dropped a 94-71 decision to (RV) Arkansas Friday night at First National Bank Arena.

Trinitee Jackson recorded her third career double-double to lead A-State (2-2), dropping 14 points with 16 rebounds in a career-high 28 minutes. Makayla Daniels led the Razorbacks (3-1) with 22 points and 8 boards.

“Arkansas has a really good team,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “They have good young talent. They’re well-coached and have a lot of experience, and their length gave us trouble tonight. We turned the ball over a little more than we have in the past, and defensively, guarding the ball has to be more of a focus. We gave up a lot of layups that buried us and tried to manage the game as best we could. In the second half, we managed the clock better. We just didn’t have it, it wasn’t enough.”

Keya Patton netted a career night offensively with 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting with 3 rebounds and a pair of assists. Jade Upshaw scored 10 off the bench, giving her four consecutive games with 10 or more points to open her A-State career. Morgan Wallace grabbed 8 boards with 5 points while Jireh Washington saw her first action of the season, tallying 5 points off the bench.

The Red Wolves shots 39.7 percent (25-63) from the field and an even 40.0 percent (4-10) from 3-point range, while Arkansas shot 50.0 percent (36-72) from the floor and 32.1 percent (9-28) from deep. The Razorbacks edged the Scarlet and Black on the boards, 43-40.

Including Daniels, four Razorbacks scored in double figures. Samara Spencer added 16 points, Amber Ramirez scored 13 while Marquesha Davis netted 10. Daniels led the Hogs in rebounding with 8.

A-State came out of the corner punching, taking an early 4-0 lead within the first minute and leading 12-6 after an 8-0 run capped off by a Mailyn Wilkerson trey. The Razorbacks then re-took momentum, ending the opening quarter with a 28-20 lead.

Arkansas’ largest lead of the first half came after a 9-0 run, giving the visitors a 37-22 lead with just over 7 minutes remaining in the half. The Red Wolves cut the deficit to 9 late on a Wallace layup with 1:30 to go. A Spencer lay-in with 19 seconds to play gave the Hogs a 51-40 lead at the half.

The Red Wolves trimmed the margin down to 8 early in the third on a driving layup by Patton before Arkansas surged ahead to lead by 18 entering the final period. After A-State cut it to 16 on a Wallace bucket, the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run to reach their largest lead of the night at 89-63 with under 4 minutes left. A-State closed out strong, closing on a 12-5 run to end it.

FIVE THINGS TO NOTE:

· Jade Upshaw became the first freshman since Jireh Washington (2018-19) to score 10 or more points in four consecutive games to open her career.

· Keya Patton scored a career-high 17 points, besting her previous high of 14 set on Dec. 1, 2020, versus Gardner-Webb at Auburn. The Indianapolis, Ind., native has scored in double figures in three straight games.

· Trinitee Jackson recorded her third career double-double and led the team in rebounding for the third consecutive contest.

· Arkansas State recorded 40 or more rebounds for the second game in a row.

· The Red Wolves extended their streak of games with a 3-point shot made to 99 games.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Monday, opening up a stretch of four games in seven days, traveling to Cape Girardeau, Mo., for a matchup with Southeast Missouri. Tip-off from the Show Me Center is slated for 5 p.m.