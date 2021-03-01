CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!

Due to unplayable field conditions at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field, the Arkansas State baseball team has moved its midweek contest versus Murray State to Johnny Raegan Field in Murray, Ky.

The first pitch from Johnny Reagan Field is set for 3:00 p.m.

The Racers will now make a visit Tomlinson Stadium on Tuesday, March 23. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The Red Wolves next scheduled home games are March 9-10 against Missouri State. A-State is scheduled to travel to Abilene Christian this weekend, March 5-7.