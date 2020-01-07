The Arkansas State baseball team will host 31 games at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field as the 2020 schedule for Red Wolves baseball was released Tuesday afternoon.

"We are very excited to showcase our 2020 schedule that features 31 home games at the "Tom"," said A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo. "Our non-conference schedule is very challenging; we start with three of the four weekends at home and we also face NCAA regional participant Dallas Baptist on the road. The 10 SBC weekends on our schedule provide some of the best baseball in the country."

A-State will open the 2020 slate at Tomlinson Stadium against Stephen F. Austin (Feb. 14-16), before making its way to Ole Miss (Feb. 18). The squad will then return home to host back-to-back series against New Orleans (Feb. 21-23) and Mississippi Valley State (Feb. 25-26). The team will head to Dallas Baptist (Feb. 28-March 1) before returning home to host Southeast Missouri State (March 3), Gardner Webb (March 6-8) and Southern Illinois (March 10).

The Red Wolves will open up Sun Belt Conference action at Monroe (March 13-15) before traveling to Central Arkansas (March 17) for non-conference action. A-State will resume SBC action when it hosts Texas State (March 20-22).

The Red Wolves will travel during spring break to Missouri State (March 24-25) before heading to South Alabama (March 27-29). The squad will return home to host UCA in a midweek contest on March 31 before hosting SBC opponent Troy (April 3-5). The month of April will continue as the team travels to SEMO on April 7 before heading to the Lone Star State to continue SBC action against UT Arlington (April 9-11).

Arkansas State will cap off five-game road stint with a trip to SIU on April 14. The Red Wolves will return home to host Georgia Southern (April 17-19). The Scarlet and Black will compete against Memphis in a home and home series with the first matching taking place at Tomlinson Stadium on April 22 and the second match taking place at FedEx Park on April 23.

A-State will return home (April 24-26) to host Georgia State in a three-game series before traveling to Appalachian State (May 1-3). Arkansas State will return home for a four-game home stint as it hosts Louisiana (May 8-10) and Ole Miss on May 12. The Red Wolves will wrap up regular season action at Tomlinson Stadium against Little Rock (May 14-16).

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set for May 19-24 in Montgomery, Ala. At the Montgomery River Walk Stadium (Neutral Site) home of the Montgomery Biscuits.