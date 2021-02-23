Due to unplayable field conditions at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., the Arkansas State baseball team's mid-week contest at Ole Miss has been postponed one day and will now be played Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on 96.9 & 95.3 The Ticket. Live stats will be available on AStateStats.com.