Operating in conjunction with all Sun Belt Conference-member institutions, the Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday that it has suspended all athletics competitions indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition to suspending official competition for all sports, A-State has canceled its spring football game that was originally scheduled for March 19.

“We have been in communication with the Sun Belt Conference, my AD colleagues and our CEOs in order to take appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans during this time,” said A-State Athletics Director Terry Mohajir. “This is obviously a very fluid situation, so we will continue to consult with the appropriate authorities in order to take the best course of action moving forward.”