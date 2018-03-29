



JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Athletics Department officially announced Thursday that its football team has added a road game against 11-time national champion Michigan to its schedule in 2020, when the Red Wolves will face the Wolverines for the first time in school history.

A-State will become just the second Sun Belt Conference program to ever play Michigan when the two teams meet Sept. 19, 2020, at storied Michigan Stadium, which is the largest stadium in the nation with an official seating capacity of 107,601. Appalachian State played the Wolverines in both 2007 and 2014, but was a member of the Southern Conference at the time of the initial meeting between the two teams.

“This will be an exciting opportunity for our program to play one of the most highly recognized and respected college-football brands in the nation,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “It also puts our program on display on one of the largest stages in the world at Michigan Stadium, while additionally presenting our fan base that can travel to the game a chance to have a memorable experience with the Red Wolves.”

The addition of Michigan gives A-State three scheduled non-conference opponents on its 2020 schedule. The Red Wolves will also play at Memphis on Sept. 5, and they are set to host Tulsa on Sept. 26 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Not only will Arkansas State face Michigan for the first time, the game will mark the first for the Red Wolves in the state since playing Central Michigan in 1981. A-State also played road games at Eastern Michigan in 1976 and Western Michigan in 1968.

Michigan has won 42 Big Ten Conference championships and will be the first opponent A-State has played from the league since a 2011 outing at Illinois. The Red Wolves played the Fighting Illini in 2002 and 1999 as well, while also catching Big Ten members Indiana in 2010, Iowa in 2009 and Minnesota in 1998.

Sun Belt Conference champions five of the last seven years, Arkansas State will open its 2018 campaign Sept. 1 at home against Southeast Missouri State. The Red Wolves have put together a school-record seven consecutive winning seasons and has also appeared in a bowl game each of the last seven years.